Stanford football has landed a major prospect in 2025 4-star defensive tackle Kole Briehler out of The Hun School of Princeton in Princeton, New Jersey. Briehler took his official visit to Stanford the weekend of June 1st and obviously had a positive enough experience to make his pledge to the Cardinal official.

Stanford beat out Oklahoma and Ohio State for Briehler’s services as they are the other two programs he was previously scheduled to take official visits to. Now that he has committed to Stanford, he posted on social media that his recruitment is “100% shut down”, so that would indicate those visits are now off. To beat out programs of that stature is huge for Stanford and shows that they are capable of playing with the big boys on the recruiting trail.

As for what he’ll bring to The Farm, Briehler is a 4-star recruit with a 5.8 Rivals rating. Which makes him a low 4-star. At 6’3”, 270 pounds, he has good size for a defensive tackle. He has tremendous burst off the line of scrimmage, frequently getting to the quarterback with little challenge or resistance. He has a fantastic motor and loves to wreak havoc in the backfield. While he obviously has a lot of strength, he seems to get a lot of clear shots at the quarterback and running back due to his quickness and technique, which is exciting. He doesn’t just overpower his opponents. He gets around them, which makes him tougher to stop.

On top of his physical tools and motor, Briehler also seems to play very clean. He’s not a dirty player. He doesn’t take cheap shots, he stay under control, and when the play is over, he doesn’t do any excessive stuff that could get him flagged. He seems play the right way and have a lot of discipline, which is what you want if you are a defensive coordinator. You want guys who know how to play through the whistle without doing anything stupid afterwards.

One thing that is cool is that Briehler will be reuniting with fellow Hun School teammate Liam Thorpe. The two of them are really close and took their official visits at the same time. Having a high school teammate coming to The Farm as well certainly will help Briehler feel even more at home as he’ll be playing all the way across the country.

Kole Briehler is a big time commitment for Stanford. He should provide them with a sound pass rush and interior defense that they’ve been lacking. It’ll be fun to see what he does in a Cardinal uniform and how his presence impacts their defense in the coming seasons.

