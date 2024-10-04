Stanford ILB Tristan Sinclair is ready to welcome Virginia Tech to The Farm

On Saturday, Stanford football fell to No. 17 Clemson on the road by a final score of 40-14.
On Thursday, No. 6 Stanford women’s soccer defeated Miami 1-0 in a home match at Cagan Stadium.
On Saturday at 4:00 PM PT on ESPN, Stanford football will take on No. 17 Clemson on the road.
Before Stanford’s game at Clemson on Saturday, redshirt freshman wide receiver Jackson Harris took the time to talk.
Before Stanford’s game at No. 17 Clemson on Saturday, Stanford fifth year cornerback Zahran Manley shared his thoughts.
On Saturday, Stanford football fell to No. 17 Clemson on the road by a final score of 40-14.
On Thursday, No. 6 Stanford women’s soccer defeated Miami 1-0 in a home match at Cagan Stadium.
On Saturday at 4:00 PM PT on ESPN, Stanford football will take on No. 17 Clemson on the road.