Now more than ever college coaching staffs have to recruit two classes at once, and recently that has been apparent with Stanford hosting multiple 2020 recruits last weekend. The Cardinal welcomed several top prospects in that class from St. Louis High in Honolulu.

Linebacker Jordan Botelho, nose guard Stanley McKenzie and wide receiver Matt Sykes are already making a name for themselves on the recruiting trail. They stopped by Stanford Saturday before competing in the Bay Area Rivals camp Sunday.

“It’s always good when you know people,” said Botelho, who won the camp’s linebacker award. “You feel more welcome and it’s a better experience. I had a good experience and I liked the campus.”

It was the second time on campus for Botelho and McKenzie, who both camped at Stanford last June after their freshman year. It’s common for athletes at the high schools in Hawaii to camp together on the mainland, and Stanford has become a popular spot for St. Louis, Punahou and Kahuku high school recruits in particular.

“It was my first camp on the mainland and I was a little overwhelmed in the beginning, but I adjusted quickly,” McKenzie recalled. “I was stoked that I got chosen to get reps with the upperclassmen. I had a blast competing with them. The highlight for me was winning the ‘King of the Hill’ drill the first night. I learned a lot and the best part for me was the physicality of some of the players there. It was great atmosphere to just compete.”

An opportunity to face top competition and get exposure is a big draw for athletes to make the journey from Hawaii. Sykes appears to be an example of someone who has grabbed hold of that opportunity starting with the Army Combine in January. He has caught Stanford’s attention with a 4.2 GPA and his athleticism.

At The Opening regional in Santa Clara March 4 he scored a 102.96 SPARQ: 6-3, 192 pounds, 4.73 40, 4.34 shuttle, 41 powerball and 31.9 vertical. He was second among the 2020 athletes there behind only teammate Botelho.