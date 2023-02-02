Wednesday, February 1st was National Signing Day for the late signing period and after announcing six additions to the team, Stanford head coach Troy Taylor spoke with the media about how he feels the 2023 class has turned out.

Taylor talked about the quarterback room, whether or not they’ll look to add more to this class via the transfer portal, how he assembled his defensive coaching staff, how freshman wide receiver Tiger Bachmeier is adjusting to life on campus as an early enrollee, and also how transfer linebacker Gaethan Bernadel is adjusting to life on campus and what he thinks he’ll bring to the program. Taylor talked about a lot more things as well.

If there is one thing that stood out the most to me from the presser, it was Taylor’s response to my question about kicker Joshua Karty. Just how hard of a worker he is and how he is one of the better overall athletes on the team. I thought that was pretty interesting and also revealing about how kickers often don’t get enough respect for how good of athletes they are.

Full video of the presser is below as well as a link to the team press release about the class.

VIDEO: Troy Taylor National Signing Day Press Conference

Via Stanford Athletics: Cardinal Celebrates 27 Additions on National Signing Day





