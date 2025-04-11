Stanford Head Coach Frank Reich likes the energy to start spring practice

Stanford junior shooting guard Oziyah Sellers has decided to enter the transfer portal after all.
Stanford football had their first practice open to the media on April 7th. Here are some notes.
Last week, Stanford football general manager Andrew Luck formally introduced Frank Reich as their interim head coach.
On Sunday, No. 17 Stanford softball fell to No. 20 Clemson by a final score of 7-6.
Stanford baseball suffered an even worse defeat to No. 25 Georgia Tech on Sunday by a final score of 18-2.
Stanford junior shooting guard Oziyah Sellers has decided to enter the transfer portal after all.
Stanford football had their first practice open to the media on April 7th. Here are some notes.
Last week, Stanford football general manager Andrew Luck formally introduced Frank Reich as their interim head coach.