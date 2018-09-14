Stanford has been the favorite for several months with Walter Rouse , and maybe ever since an offer from the Cardinal brought him to tears May 11. It was all smiles Friday when the Sidwell Friends (Washington, DC) offensive tackle announced his commitment to Stanford in a video.

Rouse has been admitted to Stanford University and joins Branson Bragg, Jake Hornibrook and Barrett Miller in the 2019 offensive line class -- all of whom are admitted.



Rouse chose the Cardinal over finalist Notre Dame and a host of other top programs throughout the country who jumped in on his recruitment starting in the summer. He visited Stanford four times, most recently for the Cardinal's 17-3 win over USC Saturday.

He messaged Cardinal Sports Report about the visit: "Things are well. The visit was quick but beneficial. I had an opportunity to see the team play, witness Coach Shaw and Coach Carberry in action, visit with professors, AD, hang with recruits, commits and even had a chance to meet (former Secretary of State) Condoleezza Rice."

Rouse said he would choose the school where he could "have it all academically and athletically" and "where I can be myself and around like minded people, and even if I was not going to play football I would still be excited to be on campus."

For Rouse it was Stanford that fit that description and he'll spend his college years on The Farm.

On the field Stanford is getting a high-ceiling prospect. Rouse is an impressive physical athlete who has a lot to learn about playing football against top competition. Sidwell Friends is an elite academic school but it's not known for producing football talent.

Rouse sometimes struggled against camp competition but overall he showed well at the New Jersey Rivals camp and several others on school campuses. Rivals analyst Adam Friedman offered the following May 1 when he awarded Rouse the "Rubberband Man" recognition: "This award is for players that had a few bad reps but bounced back in a big way later in the camp. Rouse is the epitome of this award. A tall, lean, athletic prospect, Rouse was caught off guard by how strong some of the defensive linemen were. Once he adjusted to the level of competition, he really showed why he has so many impressive offers."

Rouse probably will need a year or two at Stanford before he's ready to contribute, which is why he's part of what's expected to be a five-man class. Colorado center Drake Nugent has all but declared his intention to sign with Stanford if he's admitted.

After taking only one offensive lineman in the 2018 class -- when by November they were aiming for three -- Stanford's line depth is limited this year. It's the primary reason for why head coach David Shaw said there won't be any "young guy" scrimmages on Fridays of home weeks this season.

Rouse's commitment helps Stanford move closer to a more secure pipeline of talent and give first-year offensive line coach Kevin Carberry the talent he needs to build effective offensive lines.

Rouse connected well with Carberry, starting with a March 26 visit that allowed him to spend all day with Carberry: "“I had a great day with him,” Rouse said. “We toured the facilities and had lunch with him. I saw the football field and it was amazing being down there at Stanford -- the beautiful weather, the environment, the campus. It was amazing.

“I’m so glad I was able to have that day because it allowed me to see what Coach Carberry is really like. I actually was able to meet his family as well, which was amazing."

Rouse also got a sense of Carberry's teaching style by watching film with the coach: "He can make his players understand. He’s not as energetic as some other coaches who I have been with, but that’s totally fine with me because he is still very passionate about his job. He obviously is a great family man and I think that’s very important in a coach. He seemed like an all-around great guy.”

Rouse wants to pursue a career in the medical field and has attended summer medical study camps at colleges across the country in each of the past few years. He learned more about the Stanford hospitals on his second visit and brought his mother to his third visit, which was her first.

"Experiencing the visit with my mom was the icing on the cake. She has been with me from the beginning with this recruiting process and visiting schools. Stanford was the only university where we did not go together. Having her see and experience first hand what I had already seen was great.

"I value my mom’s wisdom and opinion. She said she loved my interaction with the coaches, players and professors who I met. She asks lots of difficult questions and was happy with the answers."