Stanford commits Simione Pale and Aidan Flintoft to play in Polynesian Bowl

A pair of 2023 Stanford commits have been named to the Polynesian Bowl roster: 3-star guard Simione Pale and kicker/punter Aidan Flintoft. Pale committed to Stanford back on July 1st at the beginning of this month while Flintoft committed at the end of April as a preferred walk-on.

The Polynesian Bowl features some of the top players in the country and is a major honor to get selected to. The fact that both Pale and Flintoft have been selected speaks volumes about their potential and what they can be expected to bring to Stanford.

Pale is a really explosive guard that does a great job of creating holes for runners and is very effective when he’s pulling. He’s also great in pass protect and due to his 6’3”, 315 pound frame, he has the potential play some tackle as well if needed. Stanford likes guys who can do both.

As for Flintoft, he’s widely regarded as one of the top kicking/punting talents in the country. Stanford is planning on him being a punter/kick-off specialist like Ryan Sanborn, but there’s also a chance he kicks field goals if needed. He’s certainly got the ability to excel in any kicking role that he is asked to fulfill.

In addition to Pale and Flintoft, there are also a couple of Stanford targets who will be playing in the game as well: 4-star tight end Walker Lyons and 4-star linebacker Leviticus Su’a. Both took their official visits to Stanford during the weekend of June 24th.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com