On Thursday, Stanford baseball had their College World Series Media Day Press Conference. Head coach David Esquer, senior left-handed pitcher Quinn Mathews, and junior outfielder Alberto Rios addressed the media. Stanford touched on a wide variety of topics like the key to getting back to Omaha for a third straight season, representing West Coast baseball, the justification for Quinn Mathews throwing 156 pitches on Sunday, and what needs to change in order for them to have more success this time around. Full video is here.

Stanford will open up against Wake Forest on Saturday at 11:00 AM PT on ESPN. The starting pitcher will either be Quinn Mathews or Joey Dixon.

