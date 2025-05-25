Cal transfer LB Hunter Barth commits to Stanford

Stanford has landed a commitment from Cal transfer linebacker Hunter Barth, who entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. During his four seasons at Cal, Barth played in 42 games while totaling 65 tackles (39 solo), four tackles for loss, two passes deflections, and one fumble recovery. This past season as a redshirt junior, Barth played in 13 games, totaling 38 tackles (22 solo) as well as four tackles for loss and two pass deflections, really taking his production up a notch from his first three seasons.

Barth has continued to get better each season and should be able to compete for a starting position at middle linebacker. He plays with a lot of physicality and aggression, which is something that is always welcomed and then on top of that, his overall feel for the game is strong. His four tackles for loss speak to that.

In his true freshman season in Berkeley, Barth played four games at safety, preserving his ability to redshirt. Even though he is expected to play middle linebacker at Stanford, his experience at safety is something Stanford should keep in mind should they ever get light at that spot.

Just all-around, Hunter Barth is a nice pickup for the Cardinal. He brings a lot of experience and he’s getting better each season. And then hey, he gets to tack on graduate work at Stanford to enhance his resume after graduating from UC Berkeley. Hopefully for Stanford, they’ll get his best season in 2025.

