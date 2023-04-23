On Thursday, Stanford football announced the additions of preferred walk-ons Myles Libman, Miles McGee, and R.J. Gaskins to their 2023 roster.

Libman is rated as a 3-star wide receiver by Rivals out of Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, Arizona. He’s got a chance to make an impact on the Cardinal wide receiver room and is a real steal for them to get as a preferred walk-on considering he had a scholarship offer from Arizona. Similar to Jason Thompson, who the Cardinal landed as a preferred walk-on in the 2022 class.

As for McGee, Rivals has him rated as a 2-star inside linebacker out of Columbus High School in Miami, Florida. Brown, Columbia, and Navy all offered him scholarships. The fact that he had some other division one offers and also has a Rivals rating indicates he’s got some talent for Bobby April and his staff to work with.

Gaskins is a defensive tackle out of Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C. and is not rated by Rivals. He’s got good size at 6’4”, 260 pounds and has some upside from a physical standpoint. Certainly someone who they could mold and work with.

Finally, Stanford also added a commitment from another walk-on linebacker in Carson Berger out of The John Cooper School in The Woodlands, Texas. Berger announced his commitment earlier this month. He too will look to give the Cardinal linebacker room some depth.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com