This past fall, Stanford football announced a home and home series with Fresno State:

STANFORD, Calif. —

Stanford and Fresno State announced on Tuesday a home-and-home series beginning in 2028.

The Cardinal will head out to the Central Valley on Sept. 2, 2028 to take on the Bulldogs inside Valley Children's Stadium before Fresno State returns to The Farm on Sept. 1, 2029 for a battle inside Stanford Stadium.

When these two programs get together in 2028, it will mark 100 years since the last installment of Cardinal vs. Bulldogs. Stanford and Fresno State played three consecutive years from 1926-1928, with the Card winning all three meetings. The scores have been lopsided, with Stanford outscoring Fresno State a combined 135-7.

Stanford is on the road this week with a Pac-12 duel against Colorado before returning home for a pair of conference games against UCLA and Washington.

Given that they haven’t played in nearly a full century, it’s cool that these two teams are facing off again on the gridiron. And quite honestly, it’s very surprising it’s been that long. Given the proximity between the two schools you would think sometime in at least the last 25 years or so they would have faced off.

As Stanford embarks on their ACC journey, setting up home and home series’ with West Coast programs is something they should look to do as much as possible. It reduces travel and also helps them maintain West Coast rivalries that matter to their fans and community.

