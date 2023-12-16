Before the season, Stanford fifth year forward Spencer Jones caught up with CardinalSportsReport.com about why he decided to come back and what his goals are.

Jones said the team bonding in Europe was great. You do some touristy stuff in the morning and then after 5 PM you’re just out with the guys bonding and having a good time. It was fun seeing Andrej Stojakovic’s family in Greece and Maxime Raynaud’s family in France. Getting to see a different side of them and learning more about his teammates was exciting.

Jones said he has most been working on his playmaking abilities. Especially now that he’s drawing double teams. Being able to make the right plays out of those double teams and pass out of it when needed is a major focus. Being able to use his double teams to free up guys for open looks.

On his decision to come back to Stanford, Jones made it clear that this is a basketball year for him. The academic side doesn’t matter much as he’s got his degree basically wrapped up. He loves being at Stanford and being a part of the community and so the chance to be back for an extra year just made sense. He said there was no hesitation. He is taking an interesting class on metabolism this quarter that he has enjoyed.

On Jared Bynum, a fifth-year grad transfer from Providence, Jones is liking what he’s bringing to the team so far. He said Bynum has brought a great veteran presence at the point, somebody who can lead their offense and defense. A guy that’s got complete maturity and a complete IQ. Just all-around, Bynum has been great to have on the team.

On the freshmen Andrej Stojakovic and Kanaan Carlyle, Jones said they definitely bring a little something. He likes how Carlyle brings athleticism and Stojakovic brings great shooting. He feels like Carlyle has the tools to be a great two-way player and then with Stojakovic, shooting is in his DNA as his father Peja was an outstanding shooter in the NBA.

In terms of what he’s most looking forward to about this season, Jones is looking forward to the chance to break some 3-point records but most important the team goal of making the NCAA tournament. He feels like they have the best chance to make the tournament since he’s been here.

The point guard play is what most stands out to Jones. He feels like the last time they had point guard play this good was his freshman year with Tyrell Terry. He’s excited to have elite point guard play and then also having a big 7-footer in Maxime Raynaud who is getting better with each season.

On top of that, just the age and maturity of the group. So just all-around, Jones likes what they’ve got his year. It really helps to have so many guys back and have a lot of familiarity. Just in terms of the offense running as clean as it has.

What head coach Jerod Haase has most been emphasizing is mindset on defense. He feels like last year they let teams take it to them on defense. Especially off pick and rolls. He feels like they have much more aggressive defensive scheme. And then on offense, he feels like that part was fine for the most part last year. Not a whole lot to change on that end, but the defensive mindset has been the big thing.

On Hannah Jump on the women’s team and her 3-point abilities, Jones said he would love to go against her in a 3-point contest. He said he’s pretty confident in himself. He commended her for the elite shooter that she is and her ability to spread out the defense. He’s had fun watching her do her thing and expand her game.

Finally, Jones shared his favorite flavor of Gatorade. Watch the end of the interview to find out what he said.

