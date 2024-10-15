Spencer Jones gets two-way deal with Denver Nuggets

Earlier this past summer, former Stanford men’s basketball standout Spencer Jones signed a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets, meaning he’ll spend some time bouncing back and forth between the Nuggets and the Grand Rapids Gold of the NBA G-League.

Before the NBA Draft, landing a two-way contract was the most likely and hopeful outcome for Jones. He wanted to show teams that his final year at Stanford wasn’t hist best and that he is capable of performing at an even higher level.

“I’ve had interest the entire year and everything,” Jones said before the draft. “And teams know I was messing with a messed up wrist and the feedback I’ve gotten is a lot of teams see me at the very least as a two-way guy. It’s a business though, so you wonder coming off an injury if they’ll try to undersell me for an E-10 or something like that, but like I said, the fact that I’m just coming off an injury and my agent says he can set up ten to fifteen workouts with different teams and so, the interest is there. At this point it’s just finally time to go prove it and that’s the part I love about it.

“Biggest thing is that this season wasn’t my best. Clearly, I mean it wasn’t statistically-wise. But, also that I haven’t lost a step at all. I mean clearly, I was dealing with a bum wrist and still shot 40 percent from three. So bare minimum you are getting a 40 for three percent shooter.

“But outside of that, a bit more ball handling, a bit more creativity that I was unable to kinda show consistently. And then just my ability just to be able to defend multiple positions. Definitely two through four. Even one through four that I didn’t during college and just prove that I can be a day one plug and play kind of guy.”

Ultimately for Spencer Jones, the summer and draft process went as well as he could have hoped. He played well enough in summer league to warrant a two-way contract and now he’ll get a chance to prove that he belongs in the NBA. I look forward to seeing what he does with this opportunity.

