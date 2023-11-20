On Thursday, November 9th, Stanford women’s basketball announced that they have officially signed 2024 4-star PG Shay Ijiwoye (Desert Vista, Phoenix, AZ), 2024 4-star F Kennedy Umeh (McDonough School, Columbia, MD), and 2024 4-star wing Harper Peterson (Whitney, Rocklin, CA). Ijiwoye and Umeh were already known going into signing day, but Peterson was one who was yet to announce a decision. To add her into the fold is a nice signing day surprise for the Cardinal.

In the team release, Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer addressed each player and what she thinks they’ll bring to her program:

"We're excited to be able to welcome these young women to Stanford," VanDerveer said. "Shay, Harper and Kennedy are fabulous additions to our program who not only complement each other, but their varied skill sets fit in extremely well with the class ahead of them. They're hard-working, talented players and exceptional students with high character who will be a natural fit on The Farm. We cannot wait to have them with us next season and to aid in their growth and development over their four years.

"Shay is a true point guard with all of the requisite skills required of the position. She's strong, but crafty, can shoot, penetrate, and pass, and is a leader. We are very excited that she's coming to Stanford.

"Harper is 6-foot-3 with a good handle and a willing and able passer. She has a nice shot, especially from behind the arc, and is that stretch four type of player who can do so many different things for us.

"Kennedy is a throwback post player. She loves to play with her back to the basket. She's physical, powerful, and explosive, and I was impressed watching her play this summer."

Also in the team release, all three players shared why they are excited to be joining the program:

"I chose Stanford because of the incredible combination of elite academics and championship basketball. I couldn't pass up the opportunity to be challenged in the classroom and to learn under a Hall of Fame head coach and elite coaching staff."-Ijiwoye

"I've wanted to go to Stanford since I was in the fifth grade because of the world-class academics, championship basketball tradition, and talented coaching staff and players. I am excited to be able to continue having my family and friends support me at games."-Peterson

"As soon as I stepped onto the Stanford campus, I knew it was the place where my past, present and future would come together. The relationships, opportunities, academics and athletics showed me that it was the place where I could become who I want to be."-Umeh

What’s nice about this class for Stanford is the balance. They have a true point guard in Ijiwoye who knows how to run an offense, they have a combo guard/stretch-forward type in Peterson, and they have a traditional post in in Umeh. VanDerveer loves to have variety in her lineups as I think all coaches do. It’ll be fun to see what all three players bring to the program.

