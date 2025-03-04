Recap: Stanford WBB defeats Georgia Tech on Senior Day

On Sunday, Stanford women’s basketball defeated Georgia Tech by a final score of 87-82, getting the win on Senior Day. Stanford senior guard Elena Bosgana led the way for the Cardinal with 19 points and six rebounds while sophomore forward Mary Ashley Stevenson had 17 points and five rebounds. Stanford senior forward Brooke Demetre also finished in double figures with 10 points. Georgia Tech guard Tonie Morgan led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 31 points and six assists. Stanford finishes the regular season 16-13 overall and 8-10 in the ACC while Georgia Tech finishes the regular season 21-9 overall and 9-9 in the ACC.

“That was just an outstanding senior day,” Stanford head coach Kate Paye said after the game. “Just a great game. Great team game against a very good Georgia Tech team. Obviously Nell Fortner is a terrific coach, and their team has had a lot of success this year and I think it was a great opportunity, a great challenge for our team. I was really excited about the way we played. We had so many different contributions out there. I’m looking one, two, three, four, five players in double figures. Different people stepping up.

“But today’s really about our seniors. Elena, Brooke, and Jzaniya. I think you saw how much they mean to our team, our program, to their teammates just by how hard everybody played. People are very focused in preparation for this game because they wanted it to be a really special day and it was.”

Stanford got out to an early 13-5 lead with 3:48 to go in the 1st quarter. Elena Bosgana (5 points), Chloe Clardy (4 points), & Mary Ashley Stevenson (4 points) were leading the Cardinal. It was a strong start.

At the end of the 1st quarter, Stanford led 23-10. Clardy was up to eight points for the Cardinal while Elena Bosgana had seven points. Stanford was shooting 9-13 from the field while Georgia Tech was shooting 2-13.

With 3:58 to go in the 2nd quarter, Stanford led 35-31. Bosgana (11 points, 3 rebounds, & 3 assists) & Clardy (10 points) were leading the Cardinal. Stanford had made five of their last six field goals. The Yellow Jackets had gotten back in this game. Tonie Morgan was leading them with eight points & three assists.

At halftime, Stanford led 46-39. Bosgana was leading the Cardinal with 16 points, five rebounds, & three assists while Clardy had 10 points. Morgan was leading the Yellow Jackets with 16 points & three assists.

With 5:40 to go in the 3rd quarter, Stanford led 60-45. Stevenson was up to 13 points & five rebounds for the Cardinal. She was in a nice flow inside.

The Yellow Jackets would not go away as it was a 68-63 lead for Stanford with 1:09 to go in the 3rd quarter. They had made five of their last five field goals, putting a good deal of pressure on the Stanford defense.

At the end of the 3rd quarter, Stanford led 72-65. Stevenson was leading the Cardinal with 17 points & five rebounds while Bosgana (16 points & 5 rebounds), Courtney Ogden (14 points), & Clardy (12 points) are also in double figures. Morgan was going WILD for the Yellow Jackets with 25 points.

With 6:50 to go, the game was tied 74-74. Georgia Tech was on a 9-0 run over the last 2:04. Morgan was up to 29 points & six assists for the Yellow Jackets. She had been sensational.

With 3:37 to go, Stanford led 84-78 after a couple big threes from Tess Heal & Brooke Demetre. That really helped Stanford get some much-needed space.

From there, Stanford would win 87-82. Georgia Tech put up a good fight, but in the end Stanford was able to get the job done.

“I think a big part of it was the entire game we were trying to figure out how to guard their pick and roll,” Stevenson said of their ability to pull out the victory. “So I think it was continuing to make adjustments. I think that’s something that we’ve really really grown with over the course of the season is making in-game adjustments. Just seeing how we were able to do that and then end up being successful and just as Coach Kate said, like keeping in mind we wanted this one for a lot of reasons. But you know, for our seniors to end on a really good note and then go on a really good note right into the ACC tournament.”

It’s been an up and down season in the ACC for Stanford, but for them to get the win on Senior Day and win both games in their final home stand at a minimum builds good momentum going into next season. As far as what this means for the present, Stanford’s NET ranking is currently 48th. They’re on the outside looking in for the NCAA tournament at the moment, but if they can make a run in the ACC tournament, perhaps they become one of the last four teams in.

As for the seniors Elena Bosgana, Jzaynia Harriel, and Brooke Demetre, this was of course an emotional day for them. Playing the final home game of your college career is always going to carry a lot of feelings and for Bosgana, she got especially emotional when she was surprised by the Greek national anthem before the game.

“Well, I didn’t know about it. That’s why I cried so much because I caught off guard a little bit,” Bosgana said of her home country’s national anthem being played. “But it’s very emotional for me, just because, you know, growing up, I never even thought of being here and I remember being a freshman and I was like oh my God, if I start a single game in my career I’m going to be happy and I made that. So, I don’t know. It means the world and thank you John for doing that. I’m very proud of my country and representing my country here means the world.”

Up next for Stanford is the ACC tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina. They got the No. 11 seed and will face No. 14 Clemson in their first game on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 3:30 PM PT on ACC Network. Stanford forward Nunu Agara (back/concussion) will hope to be available.

“Our team is excited to play,” Paye said looking ahead to the ACC tournament. “I feel like our team has improved so much since the start of ACC play and we’ve learned so much about ourselves. I see so much individual improvement. MA, Elena sitting here, but I could go down the list. Chloe, Courtney’s coming on strong, Shay really understanding her role, Tess Heal hit a big shot tonight. Kennedy didn’t get out there tonight, but she’s been a force coming on strong here as the only center on the team. So we’re really grateful for the opportunity and the first time in the ACC tournament. We’re used to the travel, we have a way we do it, and we’re excited to play on Wednesday.”

