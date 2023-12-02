Last Sunday in the third round of the NCAA tournament, (16) Stanford men’s soccer defeated (1) Marshall 3-0 on the road. Redshirt sophomore forward Jackson Kiil (15:11), junior midfielder Will Reilly (60:57), and sophomore forward Liam Doyle (80:30) scored for the Cardinal while redshirt freshman goalkeeper Rowan Schnebly picked up the win in the net with one save and zero goals allowed.

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Marshall, Sunday November 26th

Stanford came in as heavy underdogs in this match, but they didn’t let that faze them. They came out swinging and capitalized as a result. Marshall did get the first corner kick at 2:21, but Stanford was able to get a crucial block and keep the Herd out of the net. Stanford was playing chippy as Dylan Hooper got called for a yellow card at 6:50 while Will Reilly was called for a yellow card at 9:12. Neither of those fouls led to a shot for Marshall.

At 15:11, Jackson Kiil found the top left of the goal off his right foot as Noah Adnan and Ryan Dunn got credited with the assist. The Cardinal now had a 1-0 lead. Marshall was in a bit of trouble.

Marshall would get three more corner kicks in the first half at 17:13, 34:13, and 38:18. Each time Stanford did a nice job defending, preventing the Herd from scoring. Stanford in turn had a corner kick at 43:51 but wasn’t able to score off that chance. It remained a 1-0 lead for Stanford at halftime.

In the second half, Marshall got corner kicks at 50:33 and 54:38, unable to score off those chances. Stanford’s Ryan Dunn also picked up a yellow card at 47:47 while Marshall’s Theo Godard picked up a yellow card at 55:52. Stanford then had a corner kick at 59:28, which led to an off target shot by Dylan Hooper at 60:03. Stanford quickly scored after that as Will Reilly scored off an assist from Shane de Flores at 60:57. Reilly found the bottom left of the goal off his right foot. It was now a 2-0 lead for the Cardinal.

Marshall’s Adam Aoumaich got called for a yellow card at 66:27. At 70:14 and 76:56, Marshall had a couple more corner kicks, unable to score off of those opportunities. Stanford then scored once more at 80:30 as Liam Doyle found the bottom left of the goal off his right foot thanks to an assist from Alfonso Tenconi-Gradillas and Will Cleary. Stanford now led 3-0.

Stanford would go on to win 3-0, but not before things got more chippy. Stanford would get a corner kick at 86:57 while Marshall would get called for multiple yellow cards and also multiple red cards. Alexander Adjetey and Theo Godard were the ones who got the red cards. Marshall was clearly frustrated at the end as they realized Stanford had sent them packing.

For Stanford, obviously a huge win. They knocked off the number one team in the nation in the NCAA tournament on the road. That’s as good as it gets. While the match was closer than the final score might indicate, a 3-0 win any way you slice it is a dominating win in soccer. The Cardinal came to play in this one. Going into the match it was clear that head coach Jeremy Gunn wanted to make sure his guys were as sharp as possible and that mission was certainly accomplished.

Up next for Stanford is the quarterfinals at (9) Clemson. That will begin on Saturday, December 2nd at 3:00 PM PT on ESPN+.

