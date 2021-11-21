Preview: Stanford WBB heads up to the Pacific Northwest to battle Gonzaga

Today at 1:00 PM PT on SWX and Varsity Network radio, #7 Stanford women’s basketball will take on Gonzaga on the road up in Spokane, Washington. Stanford comes in at 2-1 overall while Gonzaga comes in at 3-0.

Last time out: Stanford defeated Portland 77-55 on Tuesday. Haley Jones led the way for the Cardinal with a triple double: 17 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. Lexie Hull scored her 1,000th career point.

RECAP: #7 Stanford WBB bounces back against Portland

On Gonzaga: The Bulldogs have had recent success against the Cardinal, winning two of their last four meetings. Their last win against Stanford came in the 2018-19 season in Spokane by a final score of 79-73. This year’s team is led by a pair of twin sisters in the backcourt in Kaylynne Truong (14.0 points) and Kayleigh Truong (11.3 points). Sophomore forward Yvonne Ejim is the other Bulldog scoring in double figures, averaging 10.7 points per game.

As a team, the Bulldogs average 69.3 points per game on 47.5% shooting from the field, 34.8% shooting from 3-point range, and 69.1% shooting from the foul line. They average a +14.0 rebound margin, 12.0 assists, 10.7 steals, 3.7 blocks, and 16.3 turnovers per game. Their opponents are averaging 48.7 points per game on 36.5% shooting from the field, 18.4% shooting from 3-point range, and 70.0% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they have to do is get some threes to fall and not allow Gonzaga’s perimeter defense to slow them down. Stanford has struggled from deep at times this year, so it’s no slam dunk they come hot from the perimeter. If they can get off to a good start from deep, that’ll be huge.

Secondly, Stanford needs to contain the Truong twins. They are the two players who really make this Gonzaga team go. If Stanford is able to make things tough on them, that’ll make things tougher for Gonzaga to find the rhythm they need.

Lastly, Stanford needs to take care of the ball. This has been an issue as well for them at times. They have to find a way to not turn the ball over as much as they have so far and not give away free possessions. If Stanford is moving the ball well and not turning it over, I like their chances to win this game.

Prediction: Given how well Gonzaga has played Stanford over the years, I don’t think Stanford walks into the Kennel and blows them out or anything. I think it’ll be a relatively competitive game. That said, I do expect Stanford to win. Stanford 75 Gonzaga 67 is my prediction for this one.