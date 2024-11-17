Preview: Stanford MBB welcomes UC Davis to Maples Pavilion

On Sunday at 1:00 PM PT on ACCNX, Stanford men’s basketball will welcome UC Davis to The Farm. Stanford comes in at 3-0 overall while UC Davis comes in at 2-1.

Last time out: On Tuesday, Stanford defeated Northern Arizona 90-64.

RECAP: Stanford MBB cruises past Northern Arizona on Tara VanDerveer Court

On UC Davis: The Aggies are the toughest opponent the Cardinal have faced so far this season. They have a 79-75 win at Idaho and an 80-70 win over Menlo College. The game against Menlo was an exhibition, but Davis is counting it as a win. The Aggies also battled the Washington Huskies tough on the road, losing by just six points (79-73).

Senior guard Ty Johnson has been balling out for the Aggies, averaging 29.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game on 42.9% shooting from the field, 21.1% shooting from 3-point range, and 90.6% from the foul line. Senior forward/wing Pablo Tamba is averaging 14.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while senior guard Leo DeBruhl is nearly in double figures with 9.7 points per game.

As a team, the Aggies average 77.3 points per game on 42.0% shooting from the field, 25.4% shooting from 3-point range, and 81.2% shooting from the foul line. The Aggies are averaging 39.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.3 steals, 4.3 blocks, and 13.7 turnovers per game along with a +0.7 rebound margin. Their opponents are averaging 74.7 points per game on 45.0% shooting from the field, 33.3% shooting from 3-point range, and 56.2% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is contain Ty Johnson. He’s a scoring machine right now and has had little trouble getting buckets. If Stanford can keep him under 20 points, that would be huge.

Secondly, Stanford needs to feed the big man. Maxime Raynaud is averaging 17.3 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. The Aggies do not have an answer inside for him. If Raynaud gets going inside, the Cardinal should be fine.

Lastly, Stanford needs to continue playing clean basketball. They average just 8.7 turnovers per game for a +6 turnover margin per game. If Stanford keeps up, I like their odds of winning this one.

Prediction: UC Davis is playing well and is a tough team. I think they’ll give Stanford a bit of trouble, but the Cardinal will still pull it out by a final score of 72-60.

