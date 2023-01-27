On Friday at 8:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio, #3 Stanford women’s basketball will take on Oregon State at Maples Pavilion. Stanford comes in at 19-2 overall and 7-1 in the Pac-12 while Oregon State comes in at 11-8 overall and 3-5 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Sunday, Stanford defeated Colorado 62-49. Hannah Jump led the way for the Cardinal with 21 points. Stanford is now ranked #3 in the nation.

RECAP: #4 Stanford WBB zaps #24 Colorado on Lunar New Year

On Oregon State: The Beavers have been off to a bit of a rough start, though they do have league wins over UCLA, Arizona State, and Oregon. The Arizona State victory came on the road while the other two came at home. The Beavers are well-coached and always play tough, so they’re never a team you want to overlook even when their record isn’t as good as it’s been.

The Beavers are led by sophomore guard Talia von Oelhoffen, who is averaging 15.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game and freshman forward Raegan Beers, who is averaging 14.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. The other player scoring in double figures is freshman forward Timea Gardiner, who is averaging 11.3 points per game.

As a team, the Beavers average 70.8 points per game on 43.0% shooting from the field, 28.4% shooting from 3-point range, and 74.7% shooting from the foul line. They average 41.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.4 steals, 3.3 blocks, and 14.1 turnovers per game. They also average a +6.9 rebound margin and a -2.9 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 64.8 points per game on 37.3% shooting from the field, 33.0% shooting from 3-point range, and 77.2% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is dominate the paint. The Beavers are used to winning the rebounding battle and doing well inside. If Stanford out-performs them in the paint, they’ll be taking away a big part of what the Beavers do well.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is make sure Hannah Jump gets going early. I can guarantee you Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck is looking for ways to slow her down given that other teams have recently been able to do so. If Jump gets off to a hot start early, that’ll take away one of the Beavers’ keys to the game.

Finally, Stanford needs to get quality play at point guard. Hopefully for the Cardinal, Talana Lepolo will be back from her ankle injury. But regardless, Stanford needs to make sure point guard is taken care of well for this game. If players like Indya Nivar, Jzaniya Harriel, and Haley Jones are stepping up at point guard, Stanford should be fine.

Prediction: Stanford is at home and Oregon State is having a bit of a down year. Looks like they’re rebuilding with brighter days ahead. I got Stanford winning 78-64.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com