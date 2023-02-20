On Monday at 6:00 PM PT on ESPN2 and Varsity Network radio, #3 Stanford women’s basketball will welcome #17 UCLA to The Farm. Stanford comes in at 25-3 overall and 13-2 in the Pac-12 while UCLA Comes in at 21-6 overall and 10-5 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Friday, Stanford got even with #25 USC at home, defeating them 50-47. Cameron Brink became #1 all-time in Stanford women’s basketball history in blocked shots.

RECAP: #3 Stanford WBB grinds out victory over #25 USC

On UCLA: The Bruins continue to be one of the top teams in the Pac-12 and the nation. They’ve won four games in a row over vs. Arizona State, Oregon State, Oregon, and at Cal. They’re on a roll and looking to get an upset over Stanford on their Senior Day.

Charisma Osborne (15.4 points & 5.8 rebounds) and Kiki Rice (11.3 points & 4.9 rebounds) continue to lead the Bruins. They’re both having fantastic seasons and are a major reason why the Bruins are ranked and having the kind of season that they’re having.

As a team, the Bruins average 70.9 points per game on 39.8% shooting from the field, 30.9% shooting from 3-point range, and 75.4% shooting from the foul line. They average 40.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.4 steals, 4.4 blocks, and 13.9 turnovers per game. They also average a +7.2 rebound margin and a +2.0 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 61.2 points per game on 37.8% shooting from the field, 31.8% shooting from 3-point range, and 72.0% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is contain Osborne and Rice. If those two players heat up, the Bruins will have a shot to pull off the upset.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is hold their own on the glass. Especially on the offensive glass. That’s something Tara VanDerveer talked about on Friday. If the rebounding is better tonight, that will really help.

Finally, Stanford needs to take good care of the ball. Turnovers have been an issue at times for Stanford. If they play clean, I like their chances to win.

Prediction: It’s Senior Day. I don’t see Stanford losing this one. Stanford 70 UCLA 65 is how I see this one turning out.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com