On Friday, #3 Stanford women’s basketball defeated #25 USC 50-47. Stanford junior forward Cameron Brink led the way for the Cardinal with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 blocks, becoming the program’s all-time leader in blocks. Stanford freshman guard Indya Nivar and sophomore forward Kiki Iriafen each scored 9 points for the Cardinal. As for USC, guard Destiny Littleton (15 points) and forward Okako Adika (13 points) both scored in double figures. Stanford improves to 25-3 overall and 13-2 in the Pac-12 while USC falls to 19-7 overall and 9-6 in the Pac-12.

“That was a very physical, kinda grind out game,” Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer said after the game. “I would say it wasn’t pretty, but it was gritty. I was really pleased with our team. How they stayed with things. USC has some really talented players, obviously Lindsay is an outstanding coach and they have a lot of experience on the perimeter with Littleton and Sissoko, just I don’t want to mispronounce her name, but number twenty four [Okako Adika]. So, I was really pleased with our team how we battled. Cam got in there and was really aggressive, we didn’t shoot very well, honestly. But I thought we played really hard defensively. I thought Indya made some huge plays for us and she shot really well.”

Early on the game was tight as USC led 13-11 with 4:05 to go in the 1st quarter. Kiki Iriafen had 5 points already for the Cardinal while Destiny Littleton was leading the Trojans with 7 points.

At the end of the 1st quarter, Stanford led 18-17. Talana Lepolo found Kiki Iriafen for a nice bucket inside to beat the buzzer. Iriafen was up to 7 points while Destiny Littleton was up to 9 points. Stanford was shooting 8-21 from the field while USC shooting was 5-12. Neither team was giving the other an inch.

Stanford would lead 26-23 with 4:48 to go until halftime. Nivar was heating up for the Cardinal with 7 points on 3-3 shooting from the field. She was providing a nice spark off the bench.

“Yeah, I would definitely, thank you for noticing the growth,” Nivar said. “Just being patient over the season, knowing that my time will come, keeping, working hard in practice, learning from my teammates, learning from my coaches, and I think that really helped. Just being the sponge and gathering as much information as I can to when I do play those minutes, I know what I’m doing.”

At halftime, Stanford would lead 32-26. Nivar (9 points & 2 rebounds) and Iriafen (7 points & 3 rebounds) led the Cardinal. Littleton’s 11 points was pacing the Trojans.

“I think she’s doing really well,” VanDerveer said of Iriafen. “Again, she shot the ball well, she helps us rebound, I think that she’s working hard defensively and it’s just trying to figure out different combinations, but I think she’s doing really well and congratulations to Cam on the block record.”

With 6:18 to go in the 3rd quarter, Stanford led 40-29. USC called for time, hoping to right the ship as Stanford was off to an 8-3 start in the quarter. Stanford was hoping to put the Trojans away.

Stanford would stay in front, leading 42-35 with 3:53 to go in the 3rd. USC was starting to settle into this quarter. Rather than letting Stanford pull away, USC was pulling them back in.

At the end of the 3rd quarter, it was a 44-37 lead for Stanford. Haley Jones was up to 8 points for the Cardinal after making a corner jumper inside the arc to beat the buzzer. Cameron Brink also had 8 points for the Cardinal. Destiny Littleton didn’t score at all in the 3rd thanks to some tough defense played on her by the Cardinal.

With 4:31 to go, it was still a seven point game as Stanford led 48-41. Brink was the first Cardinal to reach double figures with 10 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 blocks. She was dominating inside. Littleton was leading USC with 13 points. She had found the bucket once more.

With 48.0 to go, Stanford led 50-45. Brink had a huge putback off a miss by Jones. USC had possession, looking to respond. Little would go to the foul line for USC and make both of her foul shots to make it a 50-47 game. Stanford would then fail to score on the next possession giving USC the ball with 3.6 to go after they secured the rebound and called for time.

In the end, USC was not able to tie up the game as Stanford freshman center Lauren Betts played good defense on the player who was inbounding the ball. Tara VanDerveer quickly subbed Betts back into the game to defend the inbound and it worked. Stanford survived by a final score of 50-47.

For USC, this is a loss that they can learn a lot of things from. The biggest thing is that their grind it out style of play works well against Stanford. It got them a victory at home and it nearly got them a victory on the road as well. If they keep playing like this, they’ll have a chance to maybe knock off the Cardinal should they meet in the Pac-12 tournament.

“I mean, transition defense,” USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb said of the key to slowing down Stanford. “And the fact that we can use multiple people to stop the point of attack, right? Like, I don’t know if you guys see it the way we see it, but what Kadi Sissoko can do at 6’3”, 6’4” and play perimeter defense like that. I mean, when she was guarding Haley full court I’m like that looks like a WNBA match up, right? And Kayla [Williams] stops the ball.

“So, we put a lot of intent on keeping them out of transition because they’re so good in transition and we had a couple breakdowns early. I thought they made a concerted effort to push the pace early, but our commitment to transition defense I think makes them play in the half court and then in the half court we battle like heck to make shots tough for them.”

As for Stanford, they should just be happy they won this game. It wasn’t pretty, but it’s a win over a ranked opponent who beat them last time they faced. Stanford was able to play USC at their own grind it out game, which isn’t their favorite style of play, and still come out on top.

“We’re a really tough defensive team,” VanDerveer said. “To hold them to twenty-two percent, I know Indya, Cam, they all worked extremely hard defensively. They’re a very talented defensive team, but they’re a talented offensive team, too. I thought we worked really hard defensively, made some great plays, and I think that kinda our weak link of the game was our rebounding. We did not control the defensive boards the way we needed to and we need to move the ball. We had turnovers in the second half that we have the ball and then we’re, people are trying to throw it. Just hold onto it. So, I would just say I’m really proud of our defense. Defense will really carry us a long way, but again, we gotta get our rebounding going.”

Also, Stanford recognizes the value in playing the quality of opponents that they are facing. They’re in race for first place in the Pac-12 and feel like playing all these good teams down the stretch is forcing them to be better.

“I think playing really tough teams helps you,” VanDerveer said. “I mean playing, this is a great game for us. This was a tournament game. USC is a tournament team. UCLA is a tournament team. Colorado and Utah, they’re getting you ready for the NCAA tournament, which is kinda what we want to be doing. The Pac-12 is loaded and I think we can learn from the good things that we did tonight and learn from the things that we need to do better if we want to continue in the NCAA tournament.

“As far as having a lead, I mean I think, when you’re out in the game, you’re not thinking about the, you’re not thinking about anything except what’s happening in that game. So, it’s not like you’re thinking oh we’re up by one game or we’re down by one, you’re just, you’re playing. So, does it put a little more pressure on us? I think it probably does. In a good way.”

Finally, one cannot say enough about Cameron Brink and the performance she had. She became the program’s all-time leader in blocks and really was a dominant force in the paint all night. Without her stepping up, Stanford would not have won this game.

“I’ve talked about this before, but it’s a fine line between a foul and it not being a foul,” Brink said of her growth as a shot blocker. “So, I think I’ve learned, Katy Steding has given me some great tips. Going up with one hand instead of two, going like redirecting it with my hand. But yeah, just staying straight up and knowing which ones to go for and which ones not to.”

When asked whether or not she was contemplating leaving early for the WNBA after this season, Brink made it clear that she does plan to be back next season. As well as she’s been playing she feels like there’s more she can develop with another season on The Farm all while completing her degree.

“No, I mean, I think why you go to Stanford is to stay at it for four years,” Brink said in response. “To get your degree.”

Up next for Stanford is a home game against #16 UCLA. That will be on Monday at 6:00 PM PT on ESPN2 and Varsity Network radio.

