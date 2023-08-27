No. 3 Stanford women’s volleyball already has their first road trip out of the way with victories over Northern Colorado and Colorado State. Against Northern Colorado on Friday, they won 3-0 (25-22, 25-16, 32-30). Against Colorado State on Saturday, they won 3-1 (25-16, 25-17, 20-25, 25-15).

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Northern Colorado- Friday, August 25th

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Colorado State-Saturday, August 26th

After not playing in the first match, Kendall Kipp played in the second match against Colorado State, totaling 21 kills across all four sets. She was on fire the entire match. With Caitie Baird out for both matches, freshman Julia Blyashov got to step in at outside hitter, totaling 19 kills: 9 kills at Northern Colorado and 10 kills at Colorado State. Elia Rubin was fantastic as well with 28 kills: 12 kills at Northern Colorado and 16 kills at Colorado State.

Other individual stats of note: setter Kami Miner had 88 assists and 15 digs across both matches, libero Elena Oglivie had 19 digs, middle blocker McKenna Vicini had 9 kills, and middle blocker Sami Francis had 18 kills.

Overall, this was a real team effort by the Cardinal to win these matches so decisively. Especially with Baird out. They nearly got taken to a fourth set by Northern Colorado but found a way to get the sweep and then against Colorado State after dropping that third set, they came back strong in the fourth set to win with little trouble.

Up next for Stanford is their home opener against No. 11 Florida on Tuesday. That will begin at 6:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks.

