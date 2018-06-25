The only expectation that 2020 linebacker Nick Herbig (St. Louis High, Honolulu) had for his third straight year camping at Stanford was to work hard and learn. He left Friday with the best type of unexpected surprise, the opportunity to possibly follow in his brother's footsteps.

After an amazing camp I am thrilled and beyond blessed to have received an offer from Stanford Univeristy!!! #FearTheTree #GoCard 🌲🔻 pic.twitter.com/DSv1E2oWz7

"It felt so surreal," he said. "I was stuck in the moment when I got offered."

After the camp, Nick went to Stanford's locker room to hang out with Nate. He went on a campus tour in the afternoon and attended an academic meeting with defensive coordinator Lance Anderson and several other recruits. Then he was told that head coach David Shaw wanted to see Nick and his family in his office.

“I was like, ‘Why would he want to see us?’ I was thinking he wanted to talk to us about Nate. We get into his office and Nate wasn’t there. I was looking around, ‘This is weird.’ He started telling me that I had a good camp and then out of nowhere he said, ‘Congratulations, we’ve offered you.’ I was shocked. I shook his hand and thanked him for believing in me. It’s truly a blessing.”

Herbig earned the offer after proving to be unstoppable during camp sessions Thursday night and Monday morning. The linebacker projects to be able to play either inside or outside and he spent a lot of time Friday morning getting one-on-one tutelage from inside linebackers coach Peter Hansen.

It seemed each time Hansen offered a tip for Herbig to improve his pass rush it only took until the next rep to see the rising junior use it to full effect. All the while his older brother looked on and then made the rounds among the Stanford defensive coaches to act as an advocate. Nick's performance likely made that unnecessary.

When Nick told Nate about the offer the first response he got was a brotherly ribbing that it was good he'd be gone by the time Nick got to campus.

"He was happy for me. He was stoked," Nick said. "We hugged and showed some love. He told me it’s just the beginning and I have to train even harder than ever."



