Nick Herbig gets dream offer to possibly follow brother at Stanford
The only expectation that 2020 linebacker Nick Herbig (St. Louis High, Honolulu) had for his third straight year camping at Stanford was to work hard and learn. He left Friday with the best type of unexpected surprise, the opportunity to possibly follow in his brother's footsteps.
Nick's older brother is Nate Herbig, a junior offensive guard for the Cardinal.
After an amazing camp I am thrilled and beyond blessed to have received an offer from Stanford Univeristy!!! #FearTheTree #GoCard 🌲🔻 pic.twitter.com/DSv1E2oWz7— Nick Herbig (@nickherbig_) June 22, 2018
"It felt so surreal," he said. "I was stuck in the moment when I got offered."
After the camp, Nick went to Stanford's locker room to hang out with Nate. He went on a campus tour in the afternoon and attended an academic meeting with defensive coordinator Lance Anderson and several other recruits. Then he was told that head coach David Shaw wanted to see Nick and his family in his office.
“I was like, ‘Why would he want to see us?’ I was thinking he wanted to talk to us about Nate. We get into his office and Nate wasn’t there. I was looking around, ‘This is weird.’ He started telling me that I had a good camp and then out of nowhere he said, ‘Congratulations, we’ve offered you.’ I was shocked. I shook his hand and thanked him for believing in me. It’s truly a blessing.”
Herbig earned the offer after proving to be unstoppable during camp sessions Thursday night and Monday morning. The linebacker projects to be able to play either inside or outside and he spent a lot of time Friday morning getting one-on-one tutelage from inside linebackers coach Peter Hansen.
It seemed each time Hansen offered a tip for Herbig to improve his pass rush it only took until the next rep to see the rising junior use it to full effect. All the while his older brother looked on and then made the rounds among the Stanford defensive coaches to act as an advocate. Nick's performance likely made that unnecessary.
When Nick told Nate about the offer the first response he got was a brotherly ribbing that it was good he'd be gone by the time Nick got to campus.
"He was happy for me. He was stoked," Nick said. "We hugged and showed some love. He told me it’s just the beginning and I have to train even harder than ever."
Herbo 2.0🎒🤐 https://t.co/89DyoDE8VV— Nate Herbig (@nate_herbig) June 23, 2018
The Herbig family is a regular presence at Stanford and Nick knows his way around the campus and program.
"I feel like it’s a home away from home for me," he said. "I feel like I fit in there. I’m just trying to focus on the upcoming season and there are a lot more colleges out there, too.
"My whole family has invested so much into Stanford. My whole family wants me to go there. It’s just so surreal. That’s crazy to me that my older brother is there and I have a chance of going there. I’m speechless."
Herbig won't take any more visits this summer and is locked in on the upcoming season and defending St. Louis High's state title. He credits Stanford's coaches for helping him become a better player.
"They’re really good coaches and they know what they’re doing. They understand the game very well. I feel like I got better going to these camps. I’m definitely going to use some of the stuff they taught me this year during my season. I feel like they help me overall as a player."
Utah and Stanford both offered Herbig after standout camp performances this spring. Don't expect those coaching staffs to be the last.
"I feel like all the hard work is starting to pay off," he said. "It’s such a relief to know there are coaches out there who believe in you and that your hard work is something that can be showcased at the next level."