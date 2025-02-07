Breaking down the 2025 Stanford softball schedule

Stanford softball’s season begins this week, which means it is time for me to break down their 2025 schedule. Check out the link below for TV/streaming information.

GoStanford.com: 2025 Softball Schedule

All games will be played at Stanford Stadium as the softball stadium is being renovated. One unique quirk of playing in the football stadium is the right field fence is a quarter inch longer than the NCAA minimum length requirements. With a lot of left handed hitters, Stanford will have an opportunity to hit a lot of home runs. Stanford is coming off a season in which they went 50-17 overall and 17-7 in the Pac-12, reaching the Women’s College World Series for the second straight year. During the offseason, the Cardinal lost their star pitcher NiJaree Canady to the transfer portal as she collected a cool $1M NIL deal from Texas Tech. So, this is going to be a very different looking Stanford team that will need to learn how to not be overly reliant on one player.

Stanford will begin their season this week at home as they have the Stanford Invitational:

On Thursday, February 6th they were scheduled to face Long Beach State at 4:30 PM PT, but due to rain it got pushed out to Friday. On Friday, February 7th they are scheduled to face Seattle at 6:00 PM PT, but we'll just have to see how the weather affects things. On Saturday at 12:30 PM PT, they’ll face Fresno State and then later that day at 3:00 PM PT, they’ll face Seattle. They’ll then close out the Stanford Invitational on Super Bowl Sunday with a home game against Fresno State at 12:30 PM PT. Once again, we just have to see what kind of shuffling happens due to the weather. Of that bunch, Fresno State is the only team that had a winning record last season, going 33-19 overall and 13-9 in the Mountain West.

Stanford will stay at home the following weekend as they’ll have the Cardinal Classic:

On Friday, February 14th at 3:30 PM PT, they’ll face UC Davis after which they’ll face UC Riverside at 6:00 PM PT. On Saturday, February 15th at 3:30 PM PT, they’ll face UC Riverside after which they’ll face Portland State at 6:00 PM PT. On Sunday, February 16th they’ll face UC Davis at 1:30 PM PT. All three of those teams had losing records last season, so Stanford will be favored in each of those games.

Stanford will then hit the road for the Hillenbrand Invitational in Tucson, Arizona:

On Thursday, February 20th at 2:30 PM PT, they’ll face UC Davis before facing Arizona later in the day at 5:00 PM PT. On Friday, February 21st at 12:00 PM PT, they’ll face Texas. On Saturday, February 22nd at 5:30 PM PT, they’ll face Colorado State. On Sunday, February 23rd at 11:30 AM PT, they’ll close with Arizona. The games against Arizona will count as true road games. Both Texas and Arizona were NCAA tournament teams last season with Texas reaching the Women’s College World Series. Colorado State had a winning record overall, but a losing record in the Mountain West. This will be a challenging event for the Cardinal.

Following their trip to Tucson, Stanford will then have their ACC opening series on the road at Georgia Tech. They will play Friday, February 28th through Sunday, March 2nd. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a season in which they went 32-23 overall and 13-13 in the ACC, failing to make the NCAA tournament.

Stanford will then head back home for their first home series of ACC play against Syracuse. They will play Friday, March 7th through Sunday, March 9th. Syracuse is coming off a season in which they went 28-23 overall and 9-15 in the ACC, failing to make the NCAA tourney.

Stanford will then take a break from league play to host the DeMarini Invitational from Thursday, March 13th to Sunday, March 16th. The first two games will be against Cal Baptist and the final two games will be against Nevada. Cal Baptist is coming off a season in which they went 33-25 overall and 17-7 WAC, failing to make the NCAA tourney.

As for Nevada, Nevada is coming off a season in which they went 40-17 overall and 14-8 in the Mountain West, failing to make the NCAA tourney. They played Stanford last year, losing 7-4. So, there’s a bit of familiarity there.

Stanford will then go back on the road to resume ACC play with a three-game series at Notre Dame. That will be played Friday, March 21st to Sunday, March 23rd. Notre Dame had a rough season last year, missing the NCAA tourney while going 27-23 overall and 9-15 in the ACC.

After that series, Stanford will have a singular game at Kentucky on Tuesday, March 25th set for 6:00 PM PT. Kentucky is coming off a season in which they went 31-24 overall and 8-16 in the SEC, losing in the regional round of the NCAA tourney. They did beat Stanford twice last season, which was big for their tournament resume. It’ll be interesting to see how this rematch goes in Lexington.

Stanford will then get back to ACC play with a road series at Virginia Tech from Friday, March 28th to Sunday, March 30th. Virginia Tech was excellent last season, going 40-14-1 overall and 18-6 in the ACC. They made the NCAA tourney, losing in the regional round.

Stanford will then come back home, facing Saint Mary’s on Wednesday, April 2nd at 5:00 PM PT. Saint Mary’s went 30-24 overall and 10-6 in the WCC last season, losing in the Stanford regional of the NCAA tourney. Stanford defeated them 8-6, so it was a close game.

Stanford will then welcome Clemson to The Farm for a three-game series from Friday, April 4th to Saturday, April 6th. Clemson went 35-19 overall and 15-9 in the ACC, losing in the regional round of the NCAA tourney.

Stanford will take yet another break from ACC play to face Boise State on the road for a three-game series from Friday, April 11th to Sunday, April 13th. The Broncos went 36-23 overall and 13-9 in the Mountain West last season, failing to make the NCAA tourney.

Stanford will then come back to the Bay Area, facing Pacific on the road on Tuesday, April 15th at 4:00 PM PT. The Tigers went 17-36 overall and 6-10 in the WCC, failing to make the NCAA tourney.

Stanford will then come home to face Cal in a three-game series to resume ACC play from Thursday, April 17th to Saturday, April 19th. Cal went 37-19 overall and 9-13 in the Pac-12, losing in the regional round of the NCAA tourney. Cal lost all three games against Stanford last season, which were played in Berkeley.

Stanford will then have a road game at Sacramento State on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Hornets play at what’s called Shea Stadium, same name as the old New York Mets stadium. The Hornets went 28-20 overall and 7-4 in the Big Sky last season, failing to make the NCAA tourney. They did get a split against Stanford, so that was a feather in their cap.

Stanford will then have a three-game ACC series against Virginia from Friday, April 25th to Sunday, April 27th. Virginia went 34-20 overall and 15-9 in the ACC last season, losing in the regional round of the NCAA tourney.

After that, Stanford will stay at home to face Santa Clara on Wednesday, April 30th. The Broncos went 30-23 overall and 9-7 in the WCC last season, failing to make the NCAA tourney. They lost their lone meeting with Stanford last season on The Farm by a final score of 3-1.

Finally, Stanford will close out their regular season with a road series at Boston College from Friday, May 2nd to Sunday, May 4th. The Eagles went 30-24 overall and 9-15 in the ACC last season, failing to make the NCAA tourney.

After that, it’ll be ACC tournament and then NCAA tournament. It’ll be interesting to see if Stanford will be able to qualify for either one after losing such an important player in Canady. One other thing I should mention is Stanford won’t see every ACC team in the regular season. They will not see Duke, North Carolina, NC State, Pittsburgh, Florida State, or Louisville. And in case you were wondering, Wake Forest and SMU don’t have softball teams. So, there will be some teams they’ll have to wait until next season to face unless they see them in the ACC tournament.

Overall, this is a pretty exciting schedule for Stanford as they begin ACC play. They have a good mixture of West Coast teams in their schedule and then the ACC will be a challenge as it’s one of the better softball leagues in the country. It’ll be fun to see how this season goes for the Cardinal. Especially since they’ll be playing their games at the football stadium.

