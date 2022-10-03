On Monday, Stanford junior placekicker Joshua Karty was named Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week for October 3rd. Karty went 2-2 on his field goals at Oregon on Saturday, including a career-long 53 yarder. Karty’s 53 yard field goal is the longest Stanford field goal since Nate Whitaker’s 54 yard field goal at Wake Forest in 2009. Karty is the first Stanford player to win a Pac-12 Player of the Week honor since Thomas Booker in 2020 and the first kicker since Jet Toner in 2019.

Karty’s kick didn’t come as any surprise for Stanford. When asked about Karty last week, special teams coach Pete Alamar said Karty was ready to make some big-time kicks for them.

“Well, I think right now, if you look at it, he’s done a good job with what we’ve asked him to do, which has been PATs so far,” Alamar said. “Those opportunities will come; we’d obviously rather have touchdowns than field goals and we get that. Seven versus three is a good thing, but Josh is ready to go. He’s ready to go and do his job and do his thing and we got a lot of faith in his ability to put the ball through the pipes and he’s a guy that has shown range. So, his kicks at the can are gonna happen.”

Stanford will return to action on Saturday at home against Oregon State. That game will begin at 8:00 PM PT on ESPN and KNBR 1050 AM radio.

