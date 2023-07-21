In advance of Friday’s Pac-12 Media Day, three Stanford football players received preseason All-Pac-12 honors. Senior kicker Joshua Karty was named to the Preseason All-Pac-12 First Team for Special Teams, senior tight end Benjamin Yurosek was named to the Second Team for Offense, and sophomore outside linebacker David Bailey was an honorable mention by getting votes from at least four members of the media, of which I was one of.

All three players project to have key roles for the Cardinal this season. Karty is one of the top kicking talents in the nation and will look to build on a fantastic junior season that he had. Yurosek looks to be a prime receiving target for the Cardinal offense to build around and be a real steadying presence on offense.

Finally, Bailey looks to build on a strong freshman season and emerge as one of the top defensive players in the conference. The outside linebacker room is one of the strongest units the Cardinal has coming into this season and with Bailey leading the charge, they have a chance to really make things tough on opposing offenses.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & Twitter: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter: @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com