Jana Van Gytenbeek enters the transfer portal

On Tuesday, Stanford women’s basketball sophomore guard Jana Van Gytenbeek entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to CardinalSportsReport.com. Van Gytenbeek averaged 2.4 points, 0.4 rebounds, and 0.6 assists in 8.0 minutes per game last season on 34.6% shooting from the field, 37.8% shooting from 3-point range, and 100% shooting from the foul line on two attempts. Van Gytenbeek had a career-high 18 points in Stanford’s 75-69 home victory over Arizona last season on January 30th. Van Gytenbeek was also a member of Stanford’s 2021 national championship team, averaging 2.1 points, 0.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game in her freshman year.

While she didn’t see the floor much this past season and actually saw the floor a bit less than she did her freshman year, Van Gytenbeek made the most of the opportunities that she did get as is evident by her 18 point performance against the Wildcats. She has an ability to really shoot the ball and put up points when given the chance.

With Lexie Hull, Lacie Hull, and Anna Wilson all graduating, Van Gytenbeek was projected to see an uptick in minutes next season, which makes her decision to enter the transfer portal a bit surprising. Stanford does have a couple of talented guards coming in in Talana Lepolo and 5-star McDonald’s All-American Indya Nivar, so maybe she wasn’t as sure she’d get an increase in playing time as others thought she would.

Regardless of why she’s entering the portal, I wish Van Gytenbeek nothing but the best as she seeks to finish out her basketball career elsewhere. Decisions like this are never easy and must be respected. Hopefully wherever she lands next, she’ll have success.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker, click here.

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com