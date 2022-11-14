On Monday, Stanford junior libero Elena Oglivie was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week for November 14th. Oglivie helped Stanford pick up a road sweep at USC and UCLA, averaging a team-high 4.13 digs per set.

Against USC, Oglivie had 20 digs in Stanford’s 3-2 victory and against UCLA she had 13 digs in a 3-0 sweep. Oglivie has been an anchor of Stanford’s defensive success all season long and continues to be one of the top liberos in the nation. She’s extremely quick and just knows how to be in the right place at the right time.

This is the fourth Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week award for Oglivie and her second this year (September 19th). If she keeps up the intensity, she could win one more of these awards before the season ends.

