Stanford women’s basketball landed a commitment from 2024 4-star forward Kennedy Umeh out of McDonough High School in Owings Mills, MD. Umeh is one of the top targets the Cardinal have had on their board for the 2024 class, making her a big-time get for their program. Umeh is the first commit for the Cardinal in the 2024 class.

When watching tape of Umeh, it is clear that she is a real force defensively. She excels at blocking shots and getting steals. She’s active both in passing lanes and around the rim. At 6’4”, she’s quick and is capable of guarding multiple positions. The Cardinal are going to have a lot of fun using her to match up against a variety of different players.

While defense is her forte, Umeh also can put the ball in the basket. She’s got a pretty stroke and is capable of knocking shots down from the perimeter. She’s definitely not a one-way player. She can make plays on both ends of the floor and be a weapon for her team on offense as well.

Just all-around, Umeh is a high-IQ player. She makes the right reads, makes the right plays, and is very unselfish. She always puts her team first and those are the kinds of players that Tara VanDerveer and her staff like to have.

In an interview with VSN TV a couple of years back, Umeh made it clear that she wants to help whatever college she goes to in any way that she can. She wants to win a national championship as well as represent her country with USA Basketball and make it to the WNBA. She has the highest of aspirations and plays the game of basketball for all the right reasons.

Overall, it is clear that Kennedy Umeh has a lot of upside and talent. Her defensive prowess in particular really shines, but as I said, she’s got the ability to make plays on offense as well. Nice form on her shot with an ability to knock it down from deep. It’ll be fun to see what Umeh brings to the program and how VanDerveer and her staff maximize her talents.

