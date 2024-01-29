On Monday, January 29th, Stanford senior forward Cameron Brink was named Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. Brink helped guide the Cardinal to a weekend sweep over Arizona State and Arizona on the road, averaging 22.5 points, 17.5 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game on 60.0% shooting from the field and 100% shooting from the foul line.

This is Brink’s 11th career Pac-12 Player of the Week award and her fourth of the season. She is averaging 17.5 points, 11.4 rebounds, and a shade over 3.0 blocks per game. She’s continuing to show why she’s one of the top players in the country. She’s elite on both ends of the floor and if you want to make a case for why she should be national player of the year, her defense is what really sets her apart from any other player in the country. She’s phenomenal on that end.

As a result of Stanford getting the weekend sweep, they are now ranked #4 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. They are on track to get a number one seed in the NCAA tournament and are playing fantastic basketball as of late. The Cardinal will return to action on Friday at home when they welcome #15 USC to The Farm. Tipoff is set for 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio.

