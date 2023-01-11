On Monday, January 9th, Stanford junior forward Cameron Brink was named Pac-12 women’s basketball player of the week. This is the sixth time she’s won this award and her second of the season. In two wins over then-No. 15 Arizona (73-57) and Cal (60-56), Brink averaged 18.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game. Against Cal, Brink had 25 points, 17 rebounds, and 3 blocks, really going wild in that game.

“Just realizing that I was gonna get beat up a bit,” Brink said of the key to her success against Cal. “It was totally a fist fight down there. So, just playing through the contact and holding my seal and my teammates did a really good job of finding me. So, I think just accepting physicality.”

When Brink is on her game, she’s really a game-changer. She’s capable of taking over games with her ability to score inside, clean the glass, and protect the rim. We especially saw that against Cal where for much of the game she really took the entire team on her back.

Stanford will return to action on Friday when they travel to Southern California to face #8 UCLA. That will tipoff at 8:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio.

