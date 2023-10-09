On Monday October 9th, Stanford redshirt senior outside hitter Caitie Baird and senior libero Elena Oglivie both picked up Pac-12 women’s volleyball player of the week honors. Baird was named offensive player of the week while Oglivie was named defensive player of the week.

Baird and Oglivie helped to guide Stanford to a 3-1 victory at Washington on Friday and a 3-1 victory at #4 Washington State on Sunday. Baird averaged 3.75 kills per set (30 total) along with a .410 hitting percentage while totaling 12 digs, 7 blocks, and 5 service aces. Oglivie averaged 4.38 digs per set (35 total) to go along with 5 aces and 6 assists.

For Baird, this is her fourth career Pac-12 offensive player of the week award while for Oglivie it is her seventh career Pac-12 defensive player of the week award. It’s kind of amazing that Baird doesn’t have more, but playing alongside Kendall Kipp has had a lot to do with that.

Stanford will return to action on Friday against USC at home. That will begin at 8:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks.

