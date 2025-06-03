2026 4-star WR Daylen Sharper commits to Stanford

Stanford football has landed a commitment from 2026 4-star wide receiver Daylen Sharper out of Brophy Prep in Phoenix, Arizona. Sharper took an unofficial visit to Stanford back on April 19th and was subsequently offered. He later took his official visit this past weekend (May 31st). Sharper had offers from the likes of Arizona State, Arizona, Cal, Colorado, Iowa State, Michigan, Oregon, Purdue, UCLA, Virginia, Wisconsin, Vanderbilt, and others. Sharper took an official visit to Arizona State the weekend of May 16th, so the Sun Devils were hot on his heels.

Hudl: Daylen Sharper

In case the last name Sharper rings a bell, it should if you are an avid football fan. Sharper’s father Darren Sharper played 14 seasons in the NFL for the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, and New Orleans Saints, having a Hall of Fame worthy career totaling 943 total tackles, 731 solo tackles, 63 interceptions, and 11 returns for a touchdown. Darren was a second-round pick in the 1997 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers out of William & Mary.

Switching gears back to Daylen, he’s got great size at 6’4”, 205 pounds while also having a nice blend of speed, agility, strength, and hands. He does a nice job of breaking tackles and getting yards after catch while also using his body well in 50/50 ball situations to get separation from defenders and haul in receptions. He should be an excellent weapon in the red zone.

As Stanford looks to get back to prominence, adding a player of Daylen Sharper’s caliber is huge. He is the first player rated a 4-star by Rivals to commit to the Cardinal in their 2026 class, possessing a 5.8 Rivals rating. That makes him an exciting addition to the class. Hopefully for Stanford they can build on this commitment and improve their team recruiting ranking, which as of now is ranked 44th by Rivals with eight commitments.

