On Friday, Stanford football landed a commitment from 2025 kicker London Bironas out of Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tennessee. Bironas backed out of his pledge to Princeton just a couple of days earlier. Bironas is the 20th scholarship commitment the Cardinal have picked up in the 2025 class, giving them the 35th best recruiting class according to Rivals’ team recruiting rankings.

Bironas is one of the top kicking talents in the country as Kohl’s Professional Camps rates him as a both a 5-star kicker and punter while Chris Sailer, one of the top kicking and punting evaluators in the nation, rated him as a 5-star talent as well.

“London is a fantastic high school kicking and punting prospect,” Sailer wrote of Bironas. “He is a great looking athlete with a live leg. London does an excellent job on field goal. The lefty hits a pure, accurate ball off the ground and has 55+ yard range. His kickoffs are strong, D1 ready. London drives the ball deep into the endzone with great hang time.

“Also a very talented punter. London punt for a nice combination of distance and hang time. He is a big time competitor who does well under pressure. London has all the tools to dominate at the next level. I look forward to seeing what the future holds. London is a fine young man who is a pleasure to work with. Big time prospect.”

In addition to Stanford, Bironas held offers from Cal, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Tennessee Tech, and of course Princeton. With sophomore Aidan Flintoft handling punting duties for Stanford, Bironas projects to handle field goals and possibly kickoffs as well. Though I guess we’ll have to see how the kickoff side of things settles itself.

While kicker is an often overlooked position, it really does help to have someone who can reliably score with their leg. It can take some pressure off the offense and allow you to get points that you overwise wouldn’t get. Rams kicker Josh Karty was a huge weapon for Stanford during his time on The Farm and now Bironas gets an opportunity to follow in his footsteps. It’ll be fun to see how he does.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com