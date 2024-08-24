PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1ESDRIOE5CWVpQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURINEg4TkJZWlAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
2025 K London Bironas commits to Stanford

Ben Parker • CardinalSportsReport
On Friday, Stanford football landed a commitment from 2025 kicker London Bironas out of Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tennessee. Bironas backed out of his pledge to Princeton just a couple of days earlier. Bironas is the 20th scholarship commitment the Cardinal have picked up in the 2025 class, giving them the 35th best recruiting class according to Rivals’ team recruiting rankings.

Bironas is one of the top kicking talents in the country as Kohl’s Professional Camps rates him as a both a 5-star kicker and punter while Chris Sailer, one of the top kicking and punting evaluators in the nation, rated him as a 5-star talent as well.

“London is a fantastic high school kicking and punting prospect,” Sailer wrote of Bironas. “He is a great looking athlete with a live leg. London does an excellent job on field goal. The lefty hits a pure, accurate ball off the ground and has 55+ yard range. His kickoffs are strong, D1 ready. London drives the ball deep into the endzone with great hang time.

“Also a very talented punter. London punt for a nice combination of distance and hang time. He is a big time competitor who does well under pressure. London has all the tools to dominate at the next level. I look forward to seeing what the future holds. London is a fine young man who is a pleasure to work with. Big time prospect.”

In addition to Stanford, Bironas held offers from Cal, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Tennessee Tech, and of course Princeton. With sophomore Aidan Flintoft handling punting duties for Stanford, Bironas projects to handle field goals and possibly kickoffs as well. Though I guess we’ll have to see how the kickoff side of things settles itself.

While kicker is an often overlooked position, it really does help to have someone who can reliably score with their leg. It can take some pressure off the offense and allow you to get points that you overwise wouldn’t get. Rams kicker Josh Karty was a huge weapon for Stanford during his time on The Farm and now Bironas gets an opportunity to follow in his footsteps. It’ll be fun to see how he does.

