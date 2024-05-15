Earlier this spring, Stanford football landed a commitment from 2025 4-star outside linebacker Gabe Kaminski out of Nazareth Academy in La Grange, Illinois. Kaminski visited Stanford April 12th and committed on April 26th, just two weeks later. Kaminski is the second 4-star player to commit to the Cardinal in the 2025 class (4-star quarterback Bear Bachmeier).

Via EDGY TIM: OLB Kaminski couldn’t pass on Stanford

While Kaminski had offers from many top programs including Notre Dame, USC, and Wisconsin, Stanford stood out from the rest of the competition. What really helped solidify his decision was his visit and also the relationship that he has built with Stanford defensive coordinator/outside linebackers coach Bobby April III.

"I made a visit to Stanford the weekend before I committed and honestly I was ready to commit to them on the spot," Kaminski told Tim OHalloran of Rivals’ EDGYTIM.com. "I was able to learn a lot about the football program at Stanford on my visit. I was able to see what Stanford has to offer and it's just a great fit for me.

"I have a strong connection with Coach (Bobby) April who has been with me since he was at Wisconsin along with the rest of the staff at Stanford. Stanford offers a great education. I'm planning to study Computer Engineering and Stanford has one of the top programs in the world. I was also able to just connect with everyone at Stanford from the players and the coaches to pretty much everyone around the football program. Everyone was just genuinely nice and welcoming on my visit and I just felt a very strong connection with everyone. I'm just very excited about my decision and so are my family and friends."

April wants to put together a defense that can put a lot of pressure on the quarterback, making Kaminski a really nice addition. At 6’3”, 230 pounds, Kaminski loves to get after the quarterback and make plays in the backfield. He plays with a lot of aggression and gets off the ball quickly. He has great explosion off the line of scrimmage and possesses great instincts. That’s the kind of guy you want when you are building a defense.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com