On President’s Day, Stanford football picked up a commitment from 2025 3-star offensive lineman Joshua Williams out of The Haverford School in Haverford, Pennsylvania. Williams joins 4-star quarterback Bear Bachmeier and 3-star offensive tackle Siosiua Vete as the third commitment for the Cardinal in the 2025 class. With 3-star inside linebacker Maxwell Richardson and 3-star offensive guard Charlie Hoitink reclassifying to the Cardinal’s 2024 class, it’s now three commits the Cardinal have for 2025. Stanford’s recruiting class now ranks 30th in Rivals’ 2025 team recruiting rankings.

Via Adam Friedman: Stanford heads east to pick up a commitment from OL Joshua Williams

Williams visited Stanford back in September and has been on the Cardinal’s radar for quite a while. In addition to Stanford, Williams held offers from Boston College, Cal, Duke, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. That’s a good group of schools that were after him. That alone shows how much talent and promise he has.

Per his Hudl page: Listed at 6’5”, 302 pounds, Williams was a four-year varsity player and three-year varsity starter at The Haverford School, which is known for being a stellar academic school. He was elected class president and carries a 4.0 GPA.. He runs a 40 yard dash in 4.9 seconds, he does the shuttle in 4.61, the 100 meter dash in 12.8, and the 400 meter dash in 59 seconds.

When looking at his bio, it’s clear that Williams checks off the boxes from an academic standpoint. On top of that, he’s got good speed for a guy of his size. His physical tools are exciting. He moves well on his feet, plays with a lot of aggression, and then also has experience playing both on the interior and exterior of the offensive line. There’s a lot to be excited about if you are Stanford.

As Troy Taylor looks to rebuild this Stanford program, he’s going to need to get some quality players up front on the offensive line. Having a strong offensive line was a hallmark feature of Stanford during the Harbaugh/peak-Shaw years. Williams certainly appears to be a guy who should tremendously help Stanford’s offensive line get back to that level. That’s what makes him such an exciting pick up for the Cardinal.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com