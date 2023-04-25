On Tuesday, Stanford football picked up a commitment from 2024 3-star running back Micah Ford out of Toms River North High School in Toms River, New Jersey. Ford visited Stanford over the weekend for their Spring Showcase and obviously had such a positive experience that he has decided to make his commitment to the Cardinal official. Ford also held offers from Connecticut, Maryland, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.

Ford had a standout season last year with Toms River North, rushing for 2,372 yards (10.1 yards per carry), 33 touchdowns, and 5 two-point conversions on 235 carries. When he played quarterback, he went 57-89 (64%) for 1,206 yards and 17 touchdown passes. Defensively, he played in the secondary last season and showed he can play on that side as well. He was named the 2022 MaxPreps Player of the Year for the state of New Jersey, the 2022 New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year, and also was First-Team All-State. As would be expected of a Stanford commit, Ford also is doing tremendous work in the classroom, possessing a 4.1 GPA.

Ford has a nice blend of speed, agility, and vision. He has a really nice feel for the game and is pretty elusive in the backfield. He knows where to find the right holes and then take off for large gains. He was largely a running quarterback when he did play the position, but his throwing numbers indicate he can make plays in the air as well. While running back will be his position at Stanford, it’s nice to bring in a guy who can throw as well just for the sake of wild cat/option packages as well as extra depth.

When looking at his body of work and skillset, there’s a lot to like with Ford. He’s got the chops at running back while also being able to play quarterback if needed. It’ll be interesting to see how Troy Taylor puts him to work and what kind of all-around contributions he’ll make to the Cardinal offense.

