Recap: Stanford BSB completes sweep of Cal State Fullerton

On Monday, Stanford baseball defeated Cal State Fullerton 9-7 in 10 innings to complete a four-game sweep of the Titans to being the 2025 season. Stanford sophomore righty Aidan Keenan (1-0) was the winning pitcher for the Cardinal in a relief role while Andrew Wright (0-1) was the losing pitcher for the Titans.

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Cal State Fullerton-Monday, February 17th

Cal State Fullerton jumped out to a 5-0 lead, scoring five runs in the bottom of the 2nd inning to put Stanford in an early hole. Stanford answered with two runs in the top of the 4th inning to make it 5-2 as Charlie Saum hit an RBI double to bring home Temo Becerra and advance Trevor Haskins to third base before Jimmy Nati grounded out to short stop to bring home Haskins.

Stanford scored their third run in the bottom of the 5th inning as Temo Becerra flied out to center field to bring home Luke Lavin. That made it 5-3.

Fullerton would score runs in the 6th and 7th innings to make it 7-3. Down 7-3 entering the top of the 9th inning, Stanford needed to answer and answer they did. Brady Reynolds hit a two-run shot to bring home Jimmy Nati, Becerra grounded out to bring home Lavin and advance Tatum Marsh to third base and then Haskins doubled down the right field line to bring home Marsh. That tied it up 7-7.

In the top of the 10th inning, Stanford scored two more runs to make it 9-7 as Lavin hit an RBI single after which Marsh hit an RBI single. In the bottom of the 10th, Aidan Keenan did his job and closed out the Titans.

For Stanford, this was a great way to end the series. They got the sweep and came from behind as well. This shows a lot of resiliency and toughness on their part, something that has been a staple of the program over the years. They also did this with freshman sensation Rintaro Sasaki having a more quiet game, which shows they can win even if he isn’t on.

Up next for Stanford is their home opening series against Washington. That will begin on Friday, February 21st at 2:05 PM PT on ACCNX.

