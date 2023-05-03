On Tuesday, Stanford football landed a commitment from 2023 quarterback Brayden Hagle out of Lovejoy High School in Lucas, TX. Hagle is coming to Stanford as a PWO (preferred walk-on) and announced his decision on Instagram.

Listed at 6’1”, 190 pounds, Hagle has decent size for a quarterback and had a really strong senior season, throwing for 2470 yards, 28 touchdowns, and only three interceptions while completing 170 of 258 passing attempts (65.9%).

Looking at his film, it’s clear that Hagle is a pro-style quarterback, which means traditional pocket passer. He has solid arm strength, good vision, and does a great job of hitting guys in the stride of their routes. He also has quality footwork and appears to have good mechanics.

As a result of Hagle’s quality quarterback play, Lovejoy went 8-4 overall last season and 6-1 in their district (5A-2 Region II District 7). Hagle is used to winning and that’s something that should serve him well on The Farm.

While he is a preferred walk-on, Hagle does seem to be a nice find for Stanford to add to their quarterback room. Troy Taylor wants to make that room as competitive and deep as possible. Adding a guy like Hagle certainly helps Taylor to accomplish those two goals.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com