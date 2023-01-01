Earlier this week, Stanford football announced that they received a commitment from 2023 defensive back Adam Rourke out of Highland Park High School in Dallas, TX. Rourke is committing to the Cardinal as a preferred walk-on (PWO). Rourke also plays baseball and is listed as a right-handed pitcher on Perfect Game, so there’s a chance his services will be put to use on the baseball diamond as well.

While Stanford lists him as a defensive back, his Hudl profile says cornerback, so that’s where he’s more likely to be used at. His size (6'0", 195 pounds) is better suited for cornerback than it is safety.

Below are some notes on him courtesy of GoStanford.com:

Played at High Park High School for head coach Randy Allen. Earned six varsity letters combined in football and baseball. Helped program to three district titles and an undefeated regular season. First team all-district. Team captain. AP scholar with Distinction. National Merit semifinalist. Was nominated for the National Football Foundation’s scholar-athlete award. Earned outstanding achievement in Chinese. Interested in management science and engineering and business.

