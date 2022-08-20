2023 4-star Stanford commit Walker Lyons suffers broken right leg

On Friday, 2023 4-star tight end/Stanford commit Walker Lyons suffered a broken right leg in Folsom High School’s season opener against Monterey Trail. Cameron Salerno and Joe Davidson of the Sacramento Bee reported the news, adding that the injury happened in the second drive of the game.

For Lyons, this is a major disappointment. Words cannot express how frustrating it must be to suffer a season-ending injury in the opening game of your senior high school season. Lyons is planning on serving an LDS mission after high school, so hopefully he’ll be able to recover in time to leave on his mission without too much delay. The LDS church is very accommodating with missionaries who suffer injuries during their missions as well as those who suffer injuries prior to their missions. So this won’t affect his ability to serve, but it could affect the timing to which he leaves and returns.

As far as what this means for Stanford, obviously you don’t want to see any commit or current player suffer an injury like this. More than anything because you feel for your athletes and want what’s best for them.

The silver lining is that Lyons is in effect a 2025 commit since he’s planning on serving a mission, so there are good odds that he’ll be available come fall 2025. The big question of course is when he will be able to leave on his mission as that will have an effect on whether or not he’s an early enrollee upon return. The original plan was to graduate in December and leave on his mission in January, but given the injury, his mission departure could get pushed back, forcing him to enroll in the summer of 2025 as opposed to the spring.

If there’s one Stanford player who Lyons can look towards for inspiration, it’s 5th year wide receiver Brycen Tremayne, who is back to full strength after suffering a gruesome leg injury of his own last year. Tremayne is showing that full recovery is possible provided you go through the proper rehab. It’s all about trusting the process and staying patient. Best of wishes to Lyons on making a full and speedy recovery.

