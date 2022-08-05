2023 4-star guard Chloe Clardy commits to Stanford WBB

On Friday, 2023 4-star guard Chloe Clardy out of Conway High School in Conway, Arkansas committed to Stanford. Clardy is the third 2023 commit for the Cardinal in their 2023 class, joining Nunu Agara and Courtney Ogden. Stanford has been recruiting Clardy throughout the spring and after taking an unofficial visit to Stanford on Monday, Clardy knew that Stanford is where she wants to be.

As far as what she’ll bring to Stanford, Clardy has a really smooth game. Listed at 5’9”, she handles the ball really well, can score in a variety of ways, and appears to do everything rather effortlessly. She’s got a really compact, smooth outside shot and has the tools to play both on and off the ball. Tara VanDerveer likes guards who can do both, making Clardy a natural fit for her system.

Clardy also has the tools to play with pace and push the ball in transition. She’s active in passing lanes and should be able to force a good amount of turnovers. She has a terrific motor and gets after it on defense. It’ll be fun to see how Clardy develops over the course of her senior year of high school and what she’ll look like a year from now when she arrives on The Farm. She’ll be joining a strong backcourt but should be able to find a role right away.

Note: Rivals is running a network wide promotion called KICKOFF2022. The offer is a FREE Trial of Rivals through the month of August for new users. Promo Code: KICKOFF2022 Offer valid through 8.06.22

To sign up for a free month of CardinalSportsReport.com and get insider coverage of Stanford football’s August fall camp, click here and enter the promo code above.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com