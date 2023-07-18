As Stanford heads into the 2023 season, one bit of roster news is that cornerback Zahran Manley is back on the roster as a fifth-year senior after not being on the roster last season. Manley made his return to the roster in the spring.

Manley committed to Stanford as part of their 2019 class as a 3-star recruit out of Upland High School in Upland, California. Manley was originally committed to Cal but flipped to Stanford in December of 2018.

In the 2021 season as a junior, Manley played in four games and made two starts. He had 15 tackles and three pass breakups with his best game coming at No. 14 USC in which he had five total tackles and two pass breakups in Stanford’s 42-28 victory over the Trojans.

Manley is an experienced cornerback who will bring a veteran presence to the Cardinal defense this year. Given that he’s one of the more experienced and older guys on the defense, he should see a lot of action and might even start. It’ll be interesting to see how Manley does and what kind of impact his return has on the team.

