It's an understatement at this point to say that Rouse is comfortable at Stanford. His visit Thursday and Friday was his third after two solo trips to The Farm. This time he was joined by his mother and he showed her how familiar he is with the expansive campus.

Had an outstanding time at Stanford these last couple of days! Thank you to @Coach_Carbs , @CoachDavidShaw , @BKwrStanford and @maeubanks ! 🌲🏈 pic.twitter.com/MVb4Mywksq

"I feel very comfortable with the school and program, I even gave my mom a self-guided tour before we started the day officially," he told Cardinal Sports Report.

"Experiencing the visit with my mom was the icing on the cake. She has been with me from the beginning with this recruiting process and visiting schools. Stanford was the only university where we did not go together. Having her see and experience first hand what I had already seen was great.

"I value my mom’s wisdom and opinion. She said she loved my interaction with the coaches, players and professors who I met. She asks lots of difficult questions and was happy with the answers."

Rouse enjoyed meeting with current players, which included sitting in on a sociology class, and having one-on-one time with head coach David Shaw.

It was helpful to spend time with the current players because it gave him the "ability to see myself in their environment. I enjoyed the experience of seeing how it would be hanging out, working out and going to class together. "

He spoke with Shaw about, "Stanford being a special place on all levels -- An all around approach that includes a high level of winning, competition, graduating, development, preparation and this being a lifetime decision."

Rouse already has a strong relationship with the coaches and that it "continues to get better and better as I build a trust and bond with them."

Rouse also visited Ohio State and Penn State this week, illustrating how competitive his recruitment has become. But there are a number of reasons to predict Rouse will eventually join Stanford's class.