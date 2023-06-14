Stanford football has announced the TV times for four 2023 football games: Friday, September 1st at Hawaii (8:00 PM PT on CBS Sports Network). Saturday, September 9th at USC (7:30 PM PT on FOX). Saturday, September 16th vs. Sacramento State (5:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Bay Area). Friday, October 13th at Colorado (7:00 PM PT on ESPN).

The thing that stands out here is a lot of late night games for the Cardinal as three of the four start at 7:00 PM PT or later. They played a good amount of late night games last year, so that’s something they should be used to.

Couple other notes on these games: It’ll be the end of an era with the game at USC as the Trojans will be in the Big Ten starting in 2024 while the game at Colorado will be the first meeting the Cardinal will have with the Prime Time (Deion Sanders) era. The Hawaii game is always interesting since it’s played especially late, though it’ll be 5:00 PM in Hawaii at that time. And then lastly, the Sacramento State will be a reunion for Troy Taylor and many on his staff.

