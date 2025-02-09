Three Stanford Cardinal playing in Super Bowl LIX

Super Bowl LIX will be on Sunday between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans, Louisiana. Three former Stanford players are on active Super Bowl rosters in quarterback Tanner McKee (Eagles), defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (Eagles), and safety Justin Reid (Chiefs).

Starting with McKee, he is the third string quarterback for the Eagles, so he hasn’t seen much playing time this year. However, he did play in two games at the very end of the season and got the start in their regular season finale against the New York Giants, guiding them to a 20-13 victory. McKee went 27-41 for 269 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions, playing fantastic.

I actually started McKee that week in my fantasy football championship game and he got five more points than Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell. I won my championship by 1.5 points, so starting McKee made the difference. This weekend, McKee gets an opportunity to win his own championship.

Moving on to Booker, he has played in 17 games for the Eagles this season, totaling 18 tackles (eight solo), two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, one pass deflection, and 1.0 sacks. He’s been more of a role player on the Eagles defense, but still has chipped in and done his part to step up when his team needs him to.

Ending with Justin Reid, he’s a starter for the Chiefs at safety, totaling 87 tackles (61 solo), five tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and two interceptions in 16 games played. He’s been a starter for the last few seasons and has won two straight Super Bowls with the Chiefs, so this would be his third Super Bowl ring if the Chiefs win it all again.

Overall, it’s pretty cool for Stanford to have three players make a Super Bowl roster. It speaks to the talent level that has come through the program, showing that guys that value education know how to play ball, too.

