Stanford MBB signs Jeremy Dent-Smith

Stanford men’s basketball has officially announced the signing of transfer guard Jeremy Dent-Smith. Dent-Smith played three seasons at Cal State Dominguez Hills at the Division II level, completing his undergraduate degree. Dent-Smith averaged 15.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game during his career at Dominguez Hills, having his best season as a junior in the 2024-25 season in which he averaged 19.0 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, guiding the Toros to the Division II national championship game where they fell to Nova Southeastern by a final score of 74-73.

“Jeremy Dent-Smith is our kind of guy. He is a self-made player who became an All-American at the Division II level,” Stanford head coach Kyle Smith said in the team release. “Jeremy is a strong guard who can be a lead guard or get your team a bucket when you need it. He has a great feel and high IQ, and he helped lead Cal State Dominguez Hills to unprecedented success as the national runner-up. Jeremy is hungry and appreciative of this opportunity to take us to the next level. We are excited about his drive and determination.”

Listed at 6’1”, 195 pounds, Dent-Smith is a true combo guard. He didn’t average a ton of assists (3.0 as a junior) at Cal State Dominguez Hills, but given he was asked to score a lot, I suspect he’s a better distributor than those numbers suggest. He should be fine playing point guard if needed and then of course, he’s got the skills to play as a shooting guard as well. That kind of flexibility is something that Stanford will like to have.

The big question with Dent-Smith is how he’ll adjust to the Division I level, playing at the highest level of college basketball in the ACC. Given his success at the Division II level, I think he’ll be able to make the adjustment just fine. He seems like a player who is eager to prove himself and should play the entire season with a chip on his shoulder. Guys like that are always good to have on your team.

Overall, I like this pick up for Stanford. Jeremy Dent-Smith accomplished a ton at the Division II level and seems like a diamond in the rough find. Kyle Smith is always good at finding guys like that and molding them. I look forward to seeing what Dent-Smith does in a Cardinal uniform and what kind of impact he makes.

