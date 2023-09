This week, I hopped on the DuckZone503 Podcast with Dominiqk Peterson to talk about Stanford’s home game against #9 Oregon on Saturday, which will kick off at 3:30 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and KNBR 1050 Radio. Peterson and I shared our predictions, broke down our keys to the game, and more! Watch that here.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & Twitter: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter: @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com