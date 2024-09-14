Advertisement

Stanford DL Anthony Franklin looks ahead to Syracuse

Stanford DL Anthony Franklin looks ahead to Syracuse

Before Friday’s game at Syracuse, Stanford senior defensive lineman Anthony Franklin was nice enough to answer questions

 • Ben Parker
Preview: No. 2 Stanford WVB heads to Lincoln to face No. 5 Nebraska

Preview: No. 2 Stanford WVB heads to Lincoln to face No. 5 Nebraska

On Wednesday, No. 2 Stanford women’s volleyball will face No. 5 Nebraska on the road.

 • Ben Parker
Stanford MSOC & WSOC pick up road shut outs

Stanford MSOC & WSOC pick up road shut outs

Over the weekend, No. 3 Stanford men’s soccer and No. 1 Stanford women’s soccer picked up 1-0 road shut outs.

 • Ben Parker
2026 3-star PG/SG Myles Jones commits to Stanford

2026 3-star PG/SG Myles Jones commits to Stanford

On Sunday, Stanford men’s basketball landed a commitment from 2026 3-star combo guard Myles Jones.

 • Ben Parker
Recap: No. 2 Stanford WVB sweeps No. 6 Texas

Recap: No. 2 Stanford WVB sweeps No. 6 Texas

On Sunday, No. 2 Stanford women’s volleyball defeated No. 6 Texas 3-0.

 • Ben Parker

Published Sep 14, 2024
Stanford WVB head coach Kevin Hambly is excited about 2024
Ben Parker  •  CardinalSportsReport
Publisher
