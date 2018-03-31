The Cardinal stared down its toughest challenger of the season and they defeated Oregon 4-0 to rally for the series win. Stanford (20-3, 5-1) outscored the Ducks 9-1 in the last two games after losing 10-1 Thursday.

"I thought the last two days, as far as I’m concerned, that was playoff quality baseball," said head coach David Esquer. "To me it felt like with as much as we needed to concentrate with every pitch and every defensive situation, that’s playoff baseball.

"They’re the best team we have faced so far in how they played us. Being able to learn how to compete against that pressure, I thought we grew up a little bit probably starting the second or third inning of yesterday’s game."

Stanford got four innings from sophomore starter Erik Miller (four hits, three walks and two strikesouts), but he had to battle for every pitch against a Ducks lineup that refused to help by swinging at a bad pitch. Freshman Jacob Palisch earned the win with 2.2 clutch innings of work that started the bridge to get the ball to rising star closer Jack Little (nine saves, no runs allowed and 24 strikeouts).

Little retired the last five hitters and struck out the side in the ninth, but when he came in during the eighth inning it was still a 1-0 game. There had been chances to make the lead more comfortable.

Stanford stranded Maverick Handley on second base in the first inning and the first two batters got on in the second inning. Kyle Stowers was thrown out at home after a great diving stop by third baseman Spencer Steer on a grounder.

Stanford finally broke through in the third when Tim Tawa led off with a single and reached third after a sac bunt and fielder's choice. Nico Hoerner hit a grounder to shortstop Daniel Patzlaff, who tried to catch Tawa going to third, but the Cardinal freshman beat the throw to put runners on the corners with one out.

Andrew Daschbach smacked a low liner not even a foot off the ground that Steer snagged with a spectacular diving effort -- likely saving two runs. But Ducks starter Kolby Somers threw a wild pitch that scored Tawa.

A combination of stellar defense and clutch pitching kept that 1-0 margin safe until Stanford opened up the game in the bottom of the eighth.

Hoerner led off with a single, stole second and sprinted for third on a short fly ball to right field. With one out Stowers launched a blast over the trees in right field and Hoerner could take his time going the final 90 feet.